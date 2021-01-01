18kt rose gold case with a brown leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold diamond set bezel. White dial with black spade-shaped hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Pin buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: original box, international warranty card, manual (complete accessories). Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Franck Muller Quartz Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch 7882QZSNRDCD(5N).