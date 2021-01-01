From seiko
Seiko Quartz White Dial Black Leather Ladies Watch SWR054
Gold-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel. White dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case size: 18.9 mm. Case thickness: 4.88 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Quartz White Dial Black Leather Ladies Watch SWR054.