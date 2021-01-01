From certina
Certina Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch C32271574426
Advertisement
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-toned (silver-toned, gold-toned) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and index-Arabic numeral hour markers. Arabic numeral at 12 and 6 o' clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. ETA Caliber 901.001 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Rectangle case shape, case size: 19.8 mm x 21.6 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch C32271574426.