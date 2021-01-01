From august steiner
August Steiner Quartz Green Dial Ladies Watch AS8235YGGN
Gold-tone composite metal case with a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Green dial with luminous gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 19 mm, band length: 6 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Green Dial Ladies Watch AS8235YGGN.