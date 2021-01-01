Advertisement
Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. White dial with yellow gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: features a dimensional coach signature crown. Arden Series. Casual watch style. Coach Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch 14503599.