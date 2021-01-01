From fossil
Fossil Quartz Crystal Silver Dial Ladies Watch ES4712
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with crystals. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Fossil Quartz Crystal Silver Dial Ladies Watch ES4712.