Rose gold-tone composite metal case with a red leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone composite metal bezel. Red crystal-set dial with luminous rose gold-tone leaf-style hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: small seconds. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Fashion watch style. Akribos XXIV Quartz Red Crystal-set Dial Ladies Watch AK1089RD.