From battalia
Quarter Sheet 100% Stainless Steel Roasting & Cooling Rack, 1/4 Sheet Rust Proof Rack with Patent-Pending Multiple Welds, Thick Wire Grid, Use for.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. SMALL QUARTER SHEET SIZE, EFFICIENT and CORROSION-FREE COMMERCIAL GRADE 304 stainless steel wire rack. The oven rack is dishwasher-safe for long-lasting durability and is versatile for everyday cooking and baking. SUPREME DURABILITY with 1-INCH (1) IN HEIGHT. Our rack is raised up1- a full half-inch higher than other brands for optimal airflow, allows air to circulate around all sides of the pan resulting to cookies, cakes, bread, pies, pastries & other baked goods wont get mushy as they cool, and will cook vegetables, meats, fishes and other dishes evenly in the oven. OVEN-SAFE to 575F for effective roasting, bake crispy, oil-free bacon and best for grilling seafood, baking chicken wings, broiling, roasting fish and vegetables, smoking turkey, bbq pork and seafood, sear steaks, dehydrating fruits and meats. There is no need to flip your food while cooking. You will get a crisp and juicy chicken, bacon, pulled pork, bbq ribs, fish,