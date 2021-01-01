From le creuset
Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Signature Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Advertisement
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat. The enameled Dutch oven needs no seasoning, and its suitable for both stovetop and oven use. Colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking. Cast iron Dishwasher safe Made in France SPECIFICATIONS Capacity, 6.75 qt. 15.6"W x 7.1"H x 10.2"D. Gifts - Kitchen > Le Creuset > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Le Creuset. Size: 6.75.