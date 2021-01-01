Quarry LED Alabaster Bathroom Vanity & Wall Light by Modern Forms - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (WS-60028-BN)

The Quarry LED Alabaster Bathroom Vanity & Wall Light from Modern Forms breaks up the clean architectural lines of one's bathroom with the rich textural notes of fine Spanish alabaster. The piece represents an unequivocal modern addition to a space, as sharp rectangular metal brackets frame its shade. With defined edges, its alabaster plate surprises with an organic surface lifted by swirling and scattering texture. A warm light paints the opaque shade, filtering out in a uniform and texture hinted glow. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel