Mexican Cinco De Mayo Outfit Clothes Shop Apparel Quarantinco Cinco De Mayo Quarantine Guitar Cactus Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny Mexico Fiesta Mexican Party Tee. Fiesta Mexican Party Tee is the perfect design for a Mexican Fiesta Party! This fiesta outfit is perfect as a May 5th, Quinceanera, Fiesta Birthday or Mexican Independence Day! Fiesta like there is no Manana! Funny Spanish party tee for everyone who wants to party! Perfect present for wearing to all parties, wedding, birthday, engagement party, graduation party, surprise party, Christmas party, housewarming party and of course Mexican Fiesta party! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only