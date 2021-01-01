Create a cozy and vintage home atmosphere with the classic 1-light handcrafted distressed gray wood and rustic bronze square farmhouse chandelier. A farmhouse-inspired X-brace design stretches across each side of the frame, enhances an elegant shine that complements your room with romantic country cottage aesthetics. Recommend hanging two or three-piece together with different hanging heights over the larger kitchen island for stunning looking. LNC Quaint 1-Light Distressed Grey Wood and Rustic Bronze Farmhouse Cage Chandelier | IYRIIALWS4007O7