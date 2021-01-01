From contardi lighting
Quadra Floor Lamp by Contardi Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (ACAM.002893)
The Quadra Floor Lamp from Contardi Lighting is a minimalist piece showcasing design studio Alltogethers focus on form and functionality. A square base edges over a floor surface in a low-profile design built with space real estate in mind. From it, a slender metal column rises like a graphic line in 3-dimensional space. Its linen shade tapers elegantly towards the sky in a boxed form that captivates in its geometry. A warm light filters through the linen and funnels through the shapely opening at the base. Contardi features over thirty years of experience in the production of decorative lighting fixtures. Specializing in contract applications, the brand has become a go to lighting solution for interior designers and high-profile clientele and is now widely known on the international level.Contardi goes beyond fashions, pursuing a constant attention to features, quality and customer needs. This philosophy has resulted in products that are characterized by an unmistakable, yet discrete signature, suitable for any occasion or environment. Years of experience and flexibility in customization make Contardi's collection a creative starting point for architects and interior designers seeking the highest standards of quality and design aesthetics. Shape: Tapered. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black