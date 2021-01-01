Classic in design with a practical form, the Quadra Collection bookcases are offered in 3 different heights making the perfect addition to your home. Getting organized is easy with these carefully designed pieces that assemble in minutes! Create a new look by configuring multiples in different heights together for a decorator look. Available in your choice of black, white or walnut faux woodgrain these versatile pieces make an easy choice for any decor setting. CorLiving Quadra Black 4-Shelf Bookcase | LSA-808-S