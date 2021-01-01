Quoizel QR3700 Intensity 32 Inch x 24 Inch Rectangular Flat Iron Wall Mounted Vanity Mirror White Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Quoizel QR3700 Intensity 32 Inch x 24 Inch Rectangular Flat Iron Wall Mounted Vanity Mirror Featuring integrated LED technology, the Intensity truly reflects the beauty of modern multi-purpose décor. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, these frameless mirrors are illuminated by a band of light that either borders the façade or lines the interior of the silhouette.Features:Can be hung horizontally or verticallyConstructed from ironThe mirror front is unbeveled for a simple eleganceDesigned to be a vanity mirror, but can also be used in other applications throughout the homeDimensions:Height: 32"Width: 24"Projection: 1-3/4"Product Weight: 19.75 lbs.Electrical Specifications:Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 2655LED: YesWattage: 37Voltage: 120 Accent Mirror White