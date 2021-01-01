Quoizel QR3692 Coliseum 36 Inch Diameter Circular Flat Steel Framed Wall Mounted Vanity Mirror Steel / Glass Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Quoizel QR3692 Coliseum 36 Inch Diameter Circular Flat Steel Framed Wall Mounted Vanity Mirror The Coliseum mirror offers an industrial twist on minimalist décor. Beveled glass is thinly framed in painted black steel, but a series of small brass rivets line the perimeter, providing a machine-engineered flourish.Features:Constructed from steel and glassThe mirror front is beveled for stunning eleganceDesigned to be a vanity mirror, but can also be used in other applications throughout the homeDimensions:Height: 36"Diameter: 36"Projection: 1-1/4"Product Weight: 28.6 lbs. Accent Mirror Steel / Glass