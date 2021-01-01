From dez furnishings
DEZ Furnishings QKWT440640 Cordless 2" Venetian Vinyl Blind, 44W x 64L Inches, White
Advertisement
DEZ Furnishings 2" Cordless Venetian Vinyl Blind offers a safe cordless system and durability to meet the window treatment needs for most any room in your home or office. This window treatment option includes a decorative PVC head rail and bottom rail for added durability. This is a blind designed with sleep in mind, offering plenty of privacy and room darkening features while allowing you to filter sun light during the day. It is lightweight and simple to operate—just raise or lower the blind by hand. You will find these specialty blinds available in sizes to fit most any window. Our window blinds and shades have been tested and approved by leading consumer groups and Certified Child Safe. We offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present. Actual Shade Size: 20W x 48L , Fits window 20.5 inches wide. To adjust simply hold the bottom rail; raise or lower to desired height. Cordless design and certified child and pet safe. 2 inch vinyl slats to filter extra sun light during the day. Room darkening and provides privacy. Energy-efficient and light weight. Moisture resistant and easy to clean, simply wipe with a soft cloth. Mounting Hardware and Installation Instructions Included, Manufacturer: All Strong Industry USA, Inc.