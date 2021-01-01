From quoizel
Quoizel QF5228 Haverford 13" Wide Pendant Rustic Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Quoizel QF5228 Haverford 13" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with dimmable incandescent or LED bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for damp locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 16-3/4"Width: 12-1/2"Depth: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 7.15 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 14"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Rustic Black