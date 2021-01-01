Quoizel QF5124 Dorsey 4 Light 20" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Western Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Quoizel QF5124 Dorsey 4 Light 20" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steel(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warranty for the finish and electronic partsDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 19-1/2"Depth: 19-1/2"Cord Length: 1/2"Canopy Width: 12"Canopy Depth: 12"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Western Bronze