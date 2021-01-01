From punk & drunk queercore fashion
PWR BTTM T-Shirt
Minimalist graphic tee with the word "PWR BTTM" written on it. Basic yet cool gift idea for man, woman, Cool and funny design, gift idea for LGBT, Queer, Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Pan, Poly, straight allies, activists, gays, guys, girls, men, women, and beyond! QUEER | LGBT | LGBTQ | RAINBOW | FLAG | PRIDE MONTH | MINIMALIST | VINTAGE | AESTHETIC | CUTE | FUNNY | GAY | POWER | BISEXUAL | ASEXUAL | PROUD | BOTTOM | PRIDE | POWER BOTTOM | TOP | PWR BTTM Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem