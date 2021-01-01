Ottomanson PVC Backed Easy Clean 18 in. x 30 in. Heavy Duty Coir Door Mat, Beige

Advertisement
Built extremely strong by nature, our stylish coir doormat features natural coir bristles in the pile and durable PVC backing for longevity. Thick and coarse surface fibers are great for scraping dirt and mud off of boots, shoes, and paws. Mud and dirt are no more the enemy of your clean floors as moisture and dirt is captured inside this entrance doormat. Reinforced with PVC backing for extra strength and durability, this cute coir door mat has the perfect size and pile height making it ideal to be placed at your entrances. Classic beige/tan color combined with the beautiful printed themes of "Welcome" "Hello" or our whimsical "Wipe Your Paws" makes this entry doormat as fashionable as it is functional. Impress guests with a warm welcome during cold winter days or fall with this chic yet sturdy doormat.