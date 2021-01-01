Puzzle It 63 Piece Blank Puzzle 12 Puzzles Per Package 8 1 2 quot x 11 quot White

The 63-piece puzzle is available in an 8-1/2' x 11 size with either 12 or 24 puzzles per package The puzzle pieces are easy to separate and assemble while the mats have straight cut, non-beveled edges Puzzles can be decorated with oil and water-based artist paints, mediums, inks, watercolors, markers, pencils, crayon, and other drawing materials. The paperboard surface is neutral pH and accepts water-based adhesives These 9pc, 12pc, 16pc, 28pc and 63pc blank puzzles from are great for crafting with children or any DIY enthusiast!