Putty Blush - The e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush is a velvety, lightweight putty blush that melts into your skin. Benefits Highly pigmented, creamy formula melts into skin for a natural glow Lightweight, buildable formula Transforms from cream to a semi-matte powder finish Perfect for on-the-go Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Key Ingredients Argan Oil and Vitamin E - helps nourish and moisturize the skin Formulated Without All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone All skincare is also free from sulfates - Putty Blush