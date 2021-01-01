From gund
GUND Pusheen Family Gathering Collector Set of 3 Plush Stuffed Animal Cats ,3 inches
Advertisement
MEET PUSHEEN'S MOM AND DAD PLUSH COLLECTOR SET: Spend some quality family time with Pusheen's mom and dad, featured in her web comic, with this three-piece 3-inch plush collector set packaged in a giftable display box, perfect to add to any Pusheen collection SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from a soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 3 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: A perfect gift for any Pusheen or cat lover Our plush characters make perfect gifts for birthdays, baby showers, baptisms, Easter, Valentine's Day & more QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling. PREMIER PLUSH: As one of the first companies to produce a teddy bear, GUND has been creating unique teddy bears & stuffed animals known worldwide for their quality & innovation for over 120 years., Manufacturer: Spin Master