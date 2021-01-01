From swatch
Swatch Purpletwist Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch LW169
White plastic case with a white, light purple and darkpurple silicone strap. Fixed white and light purple plastic bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 25 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Purpletwist Series. Fashion watch style. Swatch Purpletwist Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch LW169.