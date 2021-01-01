An ultra-gentle, revitalizing & exfoliating facial cream. Contains micro-particles to slough away impurities & dead skin cells. Promotes cell renewal, refreshes the epidermis & re-texturizes skin. Leaves skin soft, comfortable & ready to receive other treatments. Suitable for all skin types, even fragile skin. Particularly recommended for irregular skin texture. Design house: Valmont. Series: Purity. Gender: Unisex. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Scrubs, Foams & Exfoliants Cream. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 7612017050393. Valmont - Purity Face Exfoliant (Revitalizing Exfoliating Face Cream) 50ml/1.7oz.