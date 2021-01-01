LARQ - PureVis Water Bottle - Seaside Mint - 500ml

Keep hydrated in style with this PureVis water bottle from LARQ. The world's first self-cleaning water bottle, this innovative bottle purifies water in just 60 seconds using UV-C LED light to destroy up to 99.99% of bio-contaminants. Key features: * Material: stainless steel * Dimensions: Ø6.8xH24.3cm * Capacity: 500ml * Charge time: 1 hour * Battery life: 1 month (approx.) * Mint green color * Double walled insulation * Keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 * Self-cleaning function * Purifies water in 60 seconds * With a touch of a button * Using UV-C LED light to destroy up to 99.99% of bio-contaminants * Rechargeable via USB cable (included)