PURE ENRICHMENT PureRelief Plush Heated Shawl in Gray at Nordstrom Rack

Drape your body in warmth with the PureRelief Plush Heated Shawl from Pure Enrichment. The contoured shawl comfortably wraps around your shoulders and features 4 therapeutic heat settings to help relax tense muscles anytime. The snap-button closure keeps the shawl in place, while the two side pockets provide storage for personal items or for tucking the detachable heat controller. It's the ultimate accessory for staying warm and cozy all year long. . Color: gray. 16.2" x 15.2" x 5.5" . Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Please see user manual