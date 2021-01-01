jane iredale Purepressed Mineral Foundation SPF 20 Refill

Designed to give your skin all over coverage with a picture perfect finish, this This Golden Glow Pressed Powder by jane iredale is a must have addition to your makeup bag. With added SPF20 protection to shield from the damaging effects of the sun, this sheer coverage gives a sheer and semi matte coverage that lasts. Acting as a foundation, concealer and sunscreen all in one, it'll keep your skin looking gorgeously supple. K.D. Directions of use: Begin application where you want the most coverage, using downward strokes Then layer the minerals over the rest of your face and neck