UltraCruz Pure Salmon Oil Dog Supplement, 32-oz bottle
Support healthy skin and hair in your sidekick with the UltraCruz Pure Salmon Oil Dog Supplement. This dietary supplement for dogs serves as a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids in a palatable liquid form. The paw-fect way to help balance out the fatty acid ratio in your doggo’s diet, this supplement comes with a pump for easy use. You’ll be glad to be aiding his inflammatory response as well as encouraging healthy hair and skin and he’ll love the great taste of wild Alaskan salmon in his supper.