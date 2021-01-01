From tweedmill
Tweedmill - Pure New Wool Omber Throw - Rosewood
Keep warm and cosy in style with this throw from Tweedmill. Crafted from 100% pure new wool, it is available in two colourways and features an elegant ombre design. Complete with fringing on two sides, this impossibly soft throw is a wonderful addition for your sofa, your favourite chair, or the foot of your bed. Key features: * Material: pure new wool * Dimensions: 130x200cm * Omber design * In pink shades * Machine wash according to instructions on care label