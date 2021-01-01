From natori
Natori Pure Luxe Contour Underwire 732080
An elegant contour bra for everyday wear. Full-fit underwire cups feature a contour pad for a smooth, round shape. Buttery soft second-skin fabric. Designed for the average and full bust. Neckline is low enough for wear with scoop or V-neck tops. Gold-tone crest charm accents the center gore. Scalloped lace trims the front straps. Adjustable back straps. Three-column and two-row hook-and-eye back closure. Style #732080. Body: 86% nylon, 14% spandex; Lace: 48% nylon, 40% rayon, 12% spandex; Cup lining: 100% polyester. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.