UltraCruz Pure Flax Oil Skin, Coat & Hoof Care Liquid Horse Supplement, 1-gal, 4 count

Help balance your hooved dude’s diet with UltraCruz Pure Flax Oil Horse Supplement. This unique liquid supplement features pure cold-pressed flax or linseed oil. It’s crafted to provide your horse with an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids to balance his diet and promote healthy a coat, skin and hooves. It may also support a normal inflammatory response and overall horse health without increasing grain intake. Ideal for all breeds in any stage of life and especially beneficial for performance or underweight horses, your mane man will love this liquid flax oil supplement.