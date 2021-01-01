From est e lauder
Estée Lauder See Thru Pure Color Envy Oil-Infused Lip Shine
Advertisement
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Oil-Infused Lip Shine. Want It Is: A high-shine, crystal-clear lip gloss infused with “power oils” that leaves lips gleaming and moisturized. What It Does: Shine to envy. This crystal-clear gloss adds glossy shine over any lipcolor. On bare lips, its luminous shine enhances your natural color. Infused with 3 oils—Avocado, Jojoba and Sunflower—the formula leaves lips feeling instantly moisturized and comfortable, never weighed down or sticky. The brush effortlessly maximizes shine with even coverage, and minimizes smearing when layering over other lipcolor. How To Use: Brush on bare to enhance your natural lip tone with a glossy brilliance. Or apply on top of lipstick to amplify your color with kissable shine. Before your first use, the brush may be a little stiff. Press gently into a tissue until it becomes flexible. Then, dip into the vial again and apply. Benefits: Crystal-clear shine over lipcolor or on bare lips.