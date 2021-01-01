From petal fresh
Petal Fresh Pure Coconut Smoothing Body Scrub, 16 oz
Coconut Body ScrubExfoliate and moisturize your skin with Petal FreshÂ® Pure Coconut Body Scrub. This reparative scrub gently exfoliates the skin to reveal your natural, healthy glow. Formulated with Certified Organic Coconut Oil and other good-for-you ingredients, your skin will be left feeling silky smooth and smelling like paradise.Coconut is considered the "tree of life" in island countries for its ultra-moisturizing properties. Rich in fatty acids, this ingredient deeply hydrates skin while keeping surface lipids intact for lasting hydration.