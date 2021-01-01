From myvitamins
Pure Caffeine Tablets - 200Tablets - Unflavored
What is Caffeine Pro? It can be found in varying quantities in the beans, leaves and fruits of over 60 different plants with the most common sources being the coffee plant bean and the leaf of the tea bush. Caffeine Pro Benefits Caffeine is widely recognised as being the most popular drug around and is an alkaloid that acts as a stimulant to the Central Nervous System (CNS). Who is Caffeine Pro Suitable for? Caffeine is ideal for anyone looking for a high intake of caffeine prior to exercise. We recommend consuming 200mg (1 tablet) 45 - 1 hour before your work-out. Due to its stimulant nature, in order to avoid any issues with sleep, it is best not to take caffeine too late in the day. Warning: Please be careful when dosing Caffeine as it is a potent powder and can cause bad side-effects when taken well above the recommended amount. Please note that the labelling on this product is provided in English as a minimum. French, Italian, German, Spanish, Danish, Swedish and Finnish may also be present on a product by product basis.