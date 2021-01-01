From honey candles
Honey Candles Pure Beeswax 7'' Pillar - Spring Crocus
Case of 4 candles. Handmade with 100Percent pure canadian beeswax and colored with only a minute quantity of non-toxic, environmentally-friendly dye These Honey Candles beeswax pillars use only non-toxic, environmentally-friendly ingredients: 100Percent pure canadian beeswax, and cotton wicks Ingredients that have no carcinogens, solvents, lead, zinc, or any other toxins found in other types of candles As the candle burns, you'll notice a wax pool around the pillar. By folding the edges of the candle into the wax pools, you'll increase the length of burning, and also create a more even, radiant glow Burns: 85-95 hours. Environmentally-friendly, handmade with all natural and toxin-free ingredients. Made in canada