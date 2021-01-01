Benebone Puppy Dog Chew Toy 2-Pack Maplestick/Zaggler Bacon Tiny

Advertisement
Benebone Puppy Dog Chew Toy, Softer for Modest Chewers.DURABLE, WITH A LITTLE GIVE - Benebones are for determined chewers. Our puppy line is durable and quite firm to the human touch, but is a teeny bit more forgiving for teething pups.REAL BACON AND REAL WOOD - We use only 100% REAL BACON for flavor and scent in our Zaggler, and real maple wood in the Maplestick. Trust us, puppies can tell the difference.EASY TO PICK UP AND CHEW - Our Maplestick and Zaggler are uniquely shaped for a paw-friendly grip so your pup can quickly grab them and get a good chew going. Think about it: puppies don't have thumbs.UNIQUELY FUN SHAPES - The Maplestick's unique shape will surely upgrade your game of fetch. The Zaggler likes to roll around and is constantly on the move. Two fun shapes in one pack! HAPPINESS, GUARANTEED - Have an issue? Want to chat? Reach out to us directly and you'll get a real person whose sole job is to make you and your pup happy.