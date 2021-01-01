Royal Canin Puppy Appetite Stimulation Canned Dog Food, 5.8-oz, pack of 12

Little body, big needs! Baby puppies have short, intense phases of growth that need some serious nutrition, and Royal Canin delivers! Royal Canin Puppy Canned Dog Food is specially formulated to help stimulate the appetite of small breed puppies. It has all the nutrition your little one needs to grow into a happy, healthy adult. Royal Canin wet formulas are the perfect complement to Royal Canin X-Small and Mini dry formulas. But whether fed as a complement to kibble or as a complete meal, these wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.