Puppia Soft Step-In Vest with Reflective Straps Pro Dog Harness in Red, Size: Medium | Polyester/Mesh | PetSmart
Advertisement
Simplicity meets functionality in our Soft Vest Harness Pro (Step-In-Harness) by Puppia. Breathable 100% soft polyester mesh. Comfortable neck. Buckle & Hook-and-loop fastener and reflective straps. Why We Love It: A simple dog harness is a staple for any dog! Comfortable and safe for your precious puppy. Features: Puppia rubber label Buckle & Hook-and-loop fastener Includes: 1 Harness Intended For: Dog and Cat Leash Type: Soft Harness Color: Available in Red, Pink, Camo, Navy, Black, Orange, Green, Sky Blue Material: 100% Polyester Care Instructions: Machine washable, but hand washing and air drying are recommended. Caution: Please be sure to use actual measurements from your dog (especially the neck measurement, as the harness has to fit over the dog's head). Available Sizes: Small: Chest Girth: 10.8-11.2 in Medium: Chest Girth: 13.1-13.9 inLarge: Chest Girth: 16.1-16.9 inX-Large: Chest Girth: 19.6-20.4 in Puppia Soft Step-In Vest with Reflective Straps Pro Dog Harness in Red, Size: Medium | Polyester/Mesh | PetSmart