From kirkland's
Pup Sledding Doormat
Make your guests smile with this Pup Sledding Doormat! Its joyous image of a dog riding downhill in a sled will add a touch of whimsy and fun to your porch. Doormat measures 30L x 20W x .375H in. Crafted of 80% polyester and 20% acrylic Handmade construction Features a dog riding downhill in a sled Hues of blue, black, red, green, and gray UV stabilized and weather resistant Designed by Liora Manne Care: Safe for indoor or outdoor use. Vacuum regularly; do not use beater brush. Spot clean only. Trim long ends as they appear--do not pull. Limit exposure to direct sun, moisture, and rain to prolong rug life. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.