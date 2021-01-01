Punk Rocker Band Emo Anarchy Pop Weirdo Music 2000 Clothing Raglan Baseball Tee

Inspired by British rock punk culture that emerged in the 1970s, retro graphics feature music scenes, speakers, records collaged with studs, hand-drawn lettering and doodles. Safety pins and patches give the design an authentic feel and are great for a Grunge style incorporates chaines, badges, leopard print & plaids for an edgy look. Black, red, white, orange, accents of bright colors create a sharp, anarchic effect. Perfect as matching vintage costume for couples, kids, teens, musicians, bands Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem