Pumpkins, Ghosts And Cobwebs Pattern Halloween Decoration Tote Bag

Pumpkins, Ghosts And Cobwebs Pattern Halloween Night Home Decoration Articles with pattern design for the month of October and Halloween night, ideal for decorating your room, living room or your home. as a gift to your friends and family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.