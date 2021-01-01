From aesthetic halloween party decorations
Pumpkin skull Halloween spooky spider bone pattern orange Tote Bag
Still looking for a funny cute fall Halloween decorative designs? This Halloween graphic is perfect for the Halloween present party also could be funny gift idea for men women kids, orange pumpkin Thanksgiving pattern style matching your Halloween costume. Halloween black and orange pumpkin skull bone spiders pattern decorative Thanksgiving fall lovers gifts idea, spooky and scary Halloween Gift to match your halloween clothes, Funny Cute Halloween patterned decorative aesthetic design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.