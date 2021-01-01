Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable Materials Feel good about what you're wearing thanks to cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative used to make this item Product Features Lightweight fabric made with miDori®bioWick is super soft and comfortable dryCELL technology wicks sweat away from the body Ribbed neckband enhances durability Puma graphic at the front and on the sleeve Machine wash The Puma Modern Sports Fashion T-Shirt is imported. Head into your next training session with confidence and comfort in mind with the Women's Puma Modern Sports Fashion T-Shirt. Lightweight and sweat-wicking, this tee is sure to help you power through your next workout without compromising on style. Size: Small. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Puma Women's Modern Sports Fashion T-Shirt in Pink/Bubblegum Size Small Cotton