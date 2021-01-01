Size & FitTight, compressive fit Full length hits at the ankles Mid-rise cut for added support around the belly Product FeaturesStretchy cotton construction for a flexible feel Puma branding at the left hip 94% cotton, 6% elastane Machine wash The Puma Iconic T7 Leggings (Plus Size) are imported. Get fresh look and a comfortable feel when you step out in the Women's Puma Iconic T7 Leggings (Plus Size). Lightweight, stretchy and comfortable, these mid-rise leggings offer up the support you crave and the length you want. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Red. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Puma Women's Iconic T7 Leggings (Plus Size) in Red/Poppy Red Size 2X-Large Cotton