Puma Women's Denim Bike Shorts in Blue/Dark Denim Allover Print Size Large Cotton/Denim
Size & FitTight fit hugs your curves High elastic waistband Product FeaturesStretchy cotton fabric has a soft, smooth feel Puma Cat logo hits and stripe details Machine wash The Puma Denim Bike Shorts are imported. Sleek and chic, the Women's Puma Denim Bike Shorts deliver a denim-like look and a flattering fit. Stretchy cotton and Puma branding make these bike shorts an essential from the gym to the streets. Size: Large. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Cotton/Denim. Puma Women's Denim Bike Shorts in Blue/Dark Denim Allover Print Size Large Cotton/Denim