Pull Up Not Out Powerlifting Weightlifting Bodybuilding T-Shirt

Doesn't matter if you do bodyweight training or your train for Powerlifting, Bodybuilding, Strongman, or Weightlifting this design is for every strength athlete. This Pull Up Not Out slogan is for everyone that performs the pull-up in a gym or outside. Are you searching for a funny Birthday gift for your gym bud? Then gift him this cool pull-up design. For everyone that loves bodyweight and barbell training. Funny fitness exercise design that's great for your workouts. Show your love for Bodybuilding. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem