Puggle Mom Cute Vintage Sunset Dog Owner Tote Bag

Adorable puggle design for anyone who loves the pug beagle mix and all of their adorable antics. Great for breeders, new puppy owners, rescues, and people who adopt don't shop. Buy now for anyone who loves their furbaby and sunflowers. Any dog mom or dad will wear this cute illustration with pride. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.