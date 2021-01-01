Pug Lovers Christmas Pug Dog "Pug Nog" Egg Nog Carton Parody Tote Bag

Adorable pug in a Santa hat decorates this parody of an eggnog carton, "Pug Nog" from Canis Creamery, an Ultra Pawsteurized holiday treat Perfect for pun loving pug dog moms and dads who also love eggnog. Wear to your family holiday dinner, Christmas work party, to the ice skating rink and while decorating your Christmas tree. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.